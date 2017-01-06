Oyegun consoles with Okpozo, Ogbodu’s families

Jethro Ibileke/Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the party, Senator Francis Okpozo. Chief Oyegun who led political associates of the late politician, described him as a great politician who was totally dedicated to the oneness and progress of the country, who ensured that things could be done better. He noted that though Okpozo played much of his politics in Delta State, he is a father mourned nationally, adding that he left a good name behind.

