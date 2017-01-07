Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyegun, Ribadu, Oshiomhole, others gather in Benin as Omoigui, mother of ex-FIRS boss, killed by robbers, is buried

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

funeral-mass-2

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Emotion soared, tributes poured as the 82-year-old grandmother goes home

The post Oyegun, Ribadu, Oshiomhole, others gather in Benin as Omoigui, mother of ex-FIRS boss, killed by robbers, is buried appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.