Oyo approves 14 roads for rehabilitation

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Government has approved 14 roads in the state for routine maintenance in order to ease vehicular movement for the citizenry. The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun said on Monday in Ibadan that the Executive Council gave the approval for the routine maintenance of the roads at the recently held weekly meeting of the council. Arulogun explained that the state government would not relent in its infrastructural development drive and ensuring good roads for safety of lives .

