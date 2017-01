Oyo awards N10bn Eleyele-Eruwa road

By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Government has approved the reconstruction of Ibadan-Eleyele Junction-Akufo Junction – Eruwa road at the cost of N10, 396,614,557.49. The Commissioner for Information, Mr.

