Oyo council poll: ‘We’ve not received court order’

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has said it has not been served with any court order stopping the conduct of local government election in the state.

Its media officer, Cosmos Oni, said yesterday that OYSIEC cannot act or react to the media report of an interlocutory injunction stopping the conduct of elections in the 33 local governments and the newly created 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Oni said the commission did not have the court process and there was no substituted service.

He reiterated that the commission would continue with its preparedness and activities towards conducting free and fair election, noting that the commission upon receiving the court order would consult its legal advisers.

