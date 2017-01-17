Oyo council polls: Opposition parties vow to resist rigging
The opposition parties in Oyo State have kicked against what they called “unholy romance” between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC). The parties include the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), Accord Party (AP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They alleged of attempt to rig […]
