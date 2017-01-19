Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo: Council polls to hold Feb. 11 – Daily Trust

Oyo: Council polls to hold Feb. 11
Mr John Ajeigbe, Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), says the local government election scheduled for Feb. 11 will hold. Ajeigbe gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday. He said the commission …
'No suit will stop Lagos council election'Guardian
OYSIEC ready for Feb 11 pollsThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

