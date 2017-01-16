Oyo empowers 717 rice, cassava farmers

Gbenro Adesina/ibadan Oyo State Government has said that it would empower 450 cassava producers in the state through the state’s funded Anchor Borrower’s programme and another set of 267 farmers in the production of rice and cassava under the FADAMA III additional financing project. According to a statement signed by the state Information Commissioner, Toye Arulogun, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Barrister Oyewole Oyewumi made this known during the inaugural meeting of the state’s FADAMA III additional financing technical committee at the conference room of the ministry recently. Oyewumi said that the empowerment would improve economic activities in the state as well as create employment opportunities for the citizenry, stressing that the FADAMA project was designed to support the farmers to increase their yield, enhance sustainable profit and boost food security in the state.

