Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo Govt Releases Video of Gov Ajimobi Pleading with Protesting LAUTECH Students

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the release of a video where the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi told protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to “go and do (their) worst,” the state government has released a video where the governor pleaded with the students to remain calm as efforts are ongoing to reopen the institution […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.