Oyo Govt Releases Video of Gov Ajimobi Pleading with Protesting LAUTECH Students

Following the release of a video where the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi told protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to “go and do (their) worst,” the state government has released a video where the governor pleaded with the students to remain calm as efforts are ongoing to reopen the institution […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

