Oyo Govt. to empower 717 rice, cassava farmers

The Oyo State Government said it would empower 717 farmers for the production of rice and cassava to enhance food security in the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Oyewole Oyewumi, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan. The statement was signed on Sunday by Toye…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Oyo Govt. to empower 717 rice, cassava farmers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

