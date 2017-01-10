Oyo govt. to inaugurate 1st automated silo soon – BusinessDay
|
Oyo govt. to inaugurate 1st automated silo soon
BusinessDay
Oyo State Government has promised to inaugurate the first automated silo in Nigeria soon, as part of efforts to enhance the diversification of its economy through agriculture. Governor Abiola Ajimobi made the disclosure in Oyo during the inspection of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG