Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo govt. to inaugurate 1st automated silo soon – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Oyo govt. to inaugurate 1st automated silo soon
BusinessDay
Oyo State Government has promised to inaugurate the first automated silo in Nigeria soon, as part of efforts to enhance the diversification of its economy through agriculture. Governor Abiola Ajimobi made the disclosure in Oyo during the inspection of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.