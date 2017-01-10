Oyo govt. to inaugurate 1st automated silo soon

Oyo State Government has promised to inaugurate the first automated silo in Nigeria soon, as part of efforts to enhance the diversification of its economy through agriculture.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi made the disclosure in Oyo during the inspection of the Oyo State Integrated Silo Complex located along Oyo-Awe road on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the silo is a project of the “Agric-Oyo” programme inaugurated by the state government to boost agriculture in the state.

The silo with waybridge, trailer park and other modern facilities, was sited close Owode Grain Market, which is known as one of the largest grain market in Nigeria.

Ajimobi, said that the project would be completed and inaugurated in six months, adding that he was impressed at the level and quality of work at the site despite paucity of fund.

“The four fully automated silos have 2,500 metric tonnes capacity to make 10,000 metric tonnes and it is the first of its kind in Nigeria,” he said.

He said that the silo when inaugurated would generate 50,000 employment opportunities, fortifies the grain market and would save grains for many years.

Ajimobi added that the silo would also enhance efficient and effective grain management.

The governor, who also inspected the ongoing Atiba FM project in Oyo, noted that the project was initiated to ensure that all sections of the state were not left out of development.

“My mission is to take care of every sections of the state, particularly those that have been neglected in the past.

“We have dualised roads in Oke-Ogun and the have Oke-Ogun FM. We have dualised roads in Ogbomoso and they also have Ajilete FM.

“We also intend to establish a Scanning Manufacturing factory for agriculture in Ogbomoso,’’ he said.

Mufutau Raheem, the Projects Consultant told NAN that they have inspected all the silos across the country to build upon the ongoing Oyo Integrated Silo.

Raheem said that some of the necessary equipment for the silo, like containers were expected on site in few days. The two projects inspected by the governor were still ongoing.

The post Oyo govt. to inaugurate 1st automated silo soon appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

