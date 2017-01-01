Oyo NUJ wants media salary structure for journalists
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has again called for the implementation of a Media Salary Structure (MSS) for Journalists in government and private establishments. It made the call in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr Bola Ogunlayi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday. […]
