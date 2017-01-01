Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo NUJ wants media salary structure for journalists

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has again called for the implementation of a Media Salary Structure (MSS) for Journalists in government and private establishments. It made the call in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr Bola Ogunlayi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday. […]

