Oyo, Osun release N500m for LAUTECH reopening

There appears to be an end in sight to the crisis rocking the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), as owners, Oyo and Osun state governments have promised to remit the sum of N250 million each to the institution.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State had while meeting with the student leaders on the way out of the crisis rocking the institution assured that the owner states would inject N500m into the school.

Ajimobi also disclosed that the institution, which had been shut for over eight months, would be reopened before the end of January.While confirming the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka, said both states have released N250m each to the institution.

He said, “I can confirm that we have already paid N250m of our state’s promised share into the coffers of LAUTECH. I also understand that Osun has similarly contributed its share.

“The outstanding N84m that should make up the two months salary promised as the icebreaker should be paid in early next week. Everything points to the imminent reopening of the school as scheduled for February 1, 2017.

LAUTECH students have been at home for eight months due to the industrial action by all categories of workers in the institution.The crisis reached a peak last week when students of the school protested to Ajimobi’s office.

While addressing them, the governor promised that each owner state would contribute a sum of N250m to get workers back to their duty posts and to build on it afterwards.

When contacted, President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Olatunde Bakare, commended the two governors for taking the step, which he described as the way forward.

Bakare said once the short-term solution is implemented, it would pave the way for the medium and long-term resolution to the financial problem plaguing LAUTECH.

