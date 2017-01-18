Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo State College Of Nursing And Midwifery Basic Midwifery Form Out 2017/2018.

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify the general public as well as interested applicants that the Oyo State College of Nursing & Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan is set to begin academic activities at its Satellite Campus to be named School of Basic Midwifery, Kisi, Irepo Local Government of Oyo State for the 2017/2018 session. Applications are hereby invited …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Oyo State College Of Nursing And Midwifery Basic Midwifery Form Out 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.