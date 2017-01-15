Oyo To Empower 717 Rice, Cassava Farmers

The Oyo State government is set to empower 717 cassava and rice producer under the state’s funded Anchor Borrower’s programme.

The state commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Barrister Oyewole Oyewumi said 450 cassava producer and another 267 farmers would be engaged.

Oyewumi said that the empowerment would improve economic activities in the state as well as create employment opportunities for the citizenry, stressing that the FADAMA project was designed to support the farmers to increase their yield, enhance sustainable profit and boost food security in the state.

The commissioner enjoined the beneficiaries to acquire contiguous lands in order to access the fund allocated for the programme with ease and consequently appealed to members of the committee to design strategies that will assist the Government in achieving its projections on the programme.

Speaking on the state’s funded Anchor Borrower’s programme at the official opening of Operational Project Account for participating farmers of the Agricultural Credit Corporation, the Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Agriculture, Professor Adetokunbo Adekunle said that N250,000.00 will be credited into each beneficiary’s account to produce two hectares of cassava following the completion of account project opening processes with the designated bank.

Professor Adetokunbo, who reiterated the role of agriculture in economic development, noted that the programme was aimed at elevating challenges confronting the farmers in terms of production and consumption and consequently urged them to be diligent and invest solely on cassava to ensure the success of the programme.

In his Remarks, the General Manager, Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS) Mr. Bode Raji hinted that the loan would be under the supervision of the ACCOS and promised that the corporation would assist the farmers with the supply of necessary farm inputs.

He appealed to the farmers to operate in line with the rules of the programme and ensure prompt payment of the loan for others to benefit.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Cassava Growers Association, Oyo State Chapter, Mr. Adekunle Muideen and the Chief Executive Officer, Eagleson and Nito Concepts, Mrs. Remi Tinubu stated that the project remains a platform for cassava stakeholders in the state to excel in the business.

