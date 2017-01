Oyo to hold Council polls February

Mr John Ajeigbe, Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), says the local government election scheduled for Feb. 11 will hold. Ajeigbe gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

