OYSIEC insists on Feb 11 for council polls

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), has insisted that there is no going back in the local government election slated for Saturday February 11. OYSIEC said this in a reaction to a media report that it has shifted the election. It stated that no amount of discouragement would stop it from going ahead with […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

