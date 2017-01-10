Ozil Still Wants No. 10 Shirt At Arsenal

Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil has once again stated his desire to wear the number 10 shirt at the Emirates.

The German has been wearing the number 11 jersey since his arrival in 2013, with Wilshere handed the number 10 jersey upon the exit of Van Persie.

But with Wilshere spending the 2016-17 season on loan at Bournemouth, Ozil has reiterated his desire to wear the shirt.

“Since Wilshere’s departure last summer, the number is free, but I have yet to get it,” he told Kicker.

Ozil confirmed his interest in the currently vacant number last summer, telling Express after Wilshere’s exit: “[The No.10] has become free and I definitely want it.”

