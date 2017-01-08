Ozil Will Stay If Wenger Renews

Mesut Ozil has stated the only reason he will stay at London club, Arsenal, is if Arsene Wenger renews his contract.

The Germany international has a contract that will expire in the summer of 2018, he and Sanchez are yet to agree an extension.

Ozil insists he is loving life at the Emirates Stadium, but is just just waiting on Wenger to renew his contract, with the frenchman having just six months left on his contract.

“I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract,” Ozil told Kicker. “The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club.”

He added: “The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsene Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have.

“The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is doing to [in the future].”

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has accused the German – as well as Alexis – of “holding the club ransom” by refusing to sign unless he is offered a significant increase to his salary, but Ozil rebuffed that suggestion.

“Everybody has the right to say his opinion,” said the midfielder. “But these statements do not interest me, they do not affect me. Such ex-players, or other people who have their say, do not know what is actually spoken between the club and me.”

Wenger, however, has stated that he has no intention of selling Ozil and would fight to secure his long-term future in north London.

Wenger said: “I can give no assurances on their Arsenal future, but 18 months is quite long in football.

“They are completely committed and try to do well. We are trying to extend their contract. But when you negotiate, the less you talk about it, the better it is.

“Players like Ozil and Alexis make a lot of money and have the privilege to make a choice where they want to play. We will do anything to get them to extend.

“We will not sell Ozil. They will definitely stay for 18 months and hopefully for much longer. I will not consider selling them at the end of the season.”

