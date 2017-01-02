P.Diddy And Longtime Girlfriend Cassie Are Still Together

P.Diddy and Cassie have had a relationship that has lasted longer and survived more rumors of separation than most Hollywood marriages. Recent rumors claimed that Cassie had finally up and left the music mogul but if his recent Instagram picture is anything to go by, the couple are doing just fine. Captioned ‘About Last night’, …

