Pa Sandys Uvwoh assassinated, Itsekiri, Urhobo mourn

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—The murder of Pa Sandys Omadeli Uvwoh, community leader and hard line Delta State opinion leader, has thrown the Itsekiri and Urhobo nations into mourning.

Sandys, author and former Community Trust Chairman of oil rich Ugborodo community, Warri South-West Local Government Area, known for his fearless hard lines on community, Niger Delta and national issues, was allegedly strangled to death by unknown assassins at his 1, Akugbe Street home, Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta Command, Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident said: “We have received report of the death of Pa Sandys Omadeli Uvwoh. He was allegedly murdered at about 5a.m., Tuesday, by masked men at his home.

“The DPO, Enerhen Division, is already leading a team investigating the matter before the Command gives a detailed report.”

The attack

Vanguard gathered that the septuagenarian, who would have clocked 77 by February 1, was “killed silently” without a gunshot in his room after they locked up the rest of his family members in a separate room.

A source said: “Some young men, numbering about 10, came in the morning, pretending to be family members from Ugborodo. They locked his children and wife up in a room, went to Papa’s room and killed him silently.

“There was no gun shot or injury on him. It is possible they injected him or strangled him to death. The incident has been reported at Enerhen Police Station and the state Police Command and police have started investigation.”

Reactions

Chief Edward Ekpoko, Torureju of Warri and Secretary, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, viewed the development as very “very bad.”

He said: “I have not been myself since. Sandys was fearless, always fights for what he believes in, even if he has to stand alone. He is going to be missed not just by Ugborodo, but by the Itsekiri and Urhobo nations. Ugborodo will miss dearly.”

Austin Oborogbeyi, Chairman, Ugborodo EPZ Interface Committee, which the late Sandys was a member of, said: “I do not want to make any statement yet. The family is stressed.”

Chief Ayiri Emami, also a Warri Palace Chief, Ugborodo opinion leader and APC chieftain, said: “This is a very great loss to Ugborodo and the entire Itsekiri nation. Sandys was a father with so much love for us. I pray God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Chief Andrew Desi, famed foundation member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and community leader in Oginibo, Pa Sandys’ paternal roots in Ughelli South, said: “This is shocking and very devastating. He made more marks with his Itsekiri maternal roots.

“He came home (Oginibo) only recently and has been making remarkable impact in community affairs. He has been so selfless since coming to identify with his paternal roots. I don’t know how to relate this to people back home.”

