Paarl croc guide killed: This is why animal parks and interaction need to stop – News24
|
News24
|
Paarl croc guide killed: This is why animal parks and interaction need to stop
News24
Cape Town – The death of a loved and respected guide at Le Bonheur Crocodile Farm in the Western Cape sent shock waves through South Africa over the past weekend. According to News24, Johan Burger's body had to be retrieved from one of the farm's …
Early rain spawns bumper north Queensland crocodile farm hatchings
Tour guide mauled to death by crocodiles
Crocodile kills tour guide Johan Burger at Le Bonheur Farm South Africa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG