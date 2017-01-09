Pablo Hernandez Joins Leeds United Permanently

Leeds United have announced the signing of Pablo Hernandez on a permanent deal until the end of the 2016/17 season.

Hernandez has signed an initial six month deal and Leeds have the option to extend it by 12 months at the end of the agreement.

The 31-year-old has been on loan at Elland Road since August, making his debut in the EFL Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Fleetwood Town.

Hernandez has gone on to make 18 appearances, scoring three goals, with his most recent strike coming at Preston North End on Boxing Day. The former Spanish international arrived at Leeds on a loan deal from Al-Arabi and has also represented Valencia, Getafe and Swansea City.

