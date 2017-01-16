Pages Navigation Menu

Palestinian embassy denies Maimane planning Palestine visit – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa


Palestinian embassy denies Maimane planning Palestine visit
JOHANNESBURG – The Palestinian Embassy in South Africa has denied claims that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane had planned a trip to Palestine while visiting Israel saying it only became aware of his visit to the region through the media.

