Palestinian embassy denies Maimane planning Palestine visit – Eyewitness News

Palestinian embassy denies Maimane planning Palestine visit
JOHANNESBURG – The Palestinian Embassy in South Africa has denied claims that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane had planned a trip to Palestine while visiting Israel saying it only became aware of his visit to the region through the media.
