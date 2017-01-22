Pan-African postal union day: Nipost promises people-oriented services

As Africa marked the 2017 edition of the Pan African Postal Union, PAPU Day, last Wednesday, the Nigeria Postal Service, NIPOST, assured Nigerians of its readiness to provide market-driven postal and people-oriented services through innovation and technology to boost commerce and further diversify the nation’s economy.

NIPOST, in consonance with the theme of the PAPU Day, “The Post: An essential infrastructure for the development of e-commerce in Africa”, said the growth in e-commerce has brought about wide range of business opportunities that would boost the industrial sector and further diversify the economy.

It explained that the exponential growth in marketing accounts forms about thirty percent of mail in the Nigeria post adding that the organization is determined to ensure full deployment of technology backed payment solutions that would guarantee its market shares.

The post Pan-African postal union day: Nipost promises people-oriented services appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

