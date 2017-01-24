Panic Among Residents as Gunmen Abducted Landlord, Teenager in Ijegun Area of Lagos

Two residents of Fagbile Estate, White Sand, – a landlord and an teenager – in the Ijegun area of Lagos State, have been abducted and another allegedly killed.

According to The Punch, the incident was said to have created confusion in the area as residents fled to neighbouring communities.

This happened barely 48 hours after the Chairman of the Harmony Community Development Association, Malam Ibrahim Omatar, and a Togolese, identified simply as Job, were killed.

A third victim, Uloma Igwe, was kidnapped during an attack that occurred last Tuesday.

It was gathered that the masked gunmen struck again on Thursday, spreading fear and terror.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victims had yet to be fully identified.

He said, “The gunmen came on Thursday night. They killed one man and abducted two people. They were initially three, but we learnt that the third person refused to follow them. That was why they shot him dead. The incident happened on Itu Street.”

Another resident in the area identified the two kidnapped victims as one Santanna, a landlord, and a 15-year-old boy.

He said the case had been reported to policemen at the Isheri division.

A landlord, who did not want to be identified, said the spate of kidnapping in the community had become alarming, calling for urgent government intervention.

He said, “This matter has become very critical. We are getting tired of living in fear. We suspect these gunmen are Ijaw youths and they have continued to unleash terror on us. This cannot continue.”

It was gathered that 18-year-old Igwe, who was abducted last Tuesday, had yet to be released by her captors, who insisted that the family paid the N1m ransom target they set.

A relative, who did not want to be identified, appealed to the state government to intervene as the family could not afford to raise the sum.

“We are tired. My daddy has been running around to get the money. We need help before it is too late,” she said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said she would call back, but she had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.