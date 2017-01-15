Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Panic as Man Allegedly Attacked By Fulani Herdsman On His Farm In Delta

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to a Facebook report, a man identified as Emma from Emu Ebendo, in Ndokwa west local government area of Delta state, was attacked by Fulani Herdsmen while working in his farm yesterday. See details below; Panic as Man Allegedly Attacked By Fulani Herdsman On His Farm In Delta 1

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Panic as Man Allegedly Attacked By Fulani Herdsman On His Farm In Delta appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.