Panic as Man Allegedly Attacked By Fulani Herdsman On His Farm In Delta
According to a Facebook report, a man identified as Emma from Emu Ebendo, in Ndokwa west local government area of Delta state, was attacked by Fulani Herdsmen while working in his farm yesterday. See details below;
