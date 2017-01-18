Panic as MMM Asks Members to Provide Help Before They Can Get Their Money

Popular MMM seems to have adopted another financial stringent measure following the return of the scheme few days ago.

Some Nigerian subscriber has reported his inability to ‘Get Help’ after he made an attempt this morning, 18th of January, 2017.

Yesterday, there were disturbing reports that all requests for help by members were also cancelled by the fictitious admin behind the platform.



Meanwhile, a social media user with a conflicting view has this to say: “This happens when your mavro has neither been paid nor confirmed and you want to cash out what you dont actually have”.

Another paranoid community member also accused the number one MMM guider, Chuddy Ogorji of relocating from Nigeria with his wife presumably due to the looming crisis of MMM.

“I learned from a dependable source yesterday, that Chuddy, the Criminal initiator of the ponzi scheme in Nigeria, has relocated to the Philippines with his MMM Wife to enjoy their loot” he said.