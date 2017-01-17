Panic In Agege As Lagos State Government Reacts To Bomb Scare

There were signals of panic from residents in one of the Streets in Agege area of Lagos State as some substances suspected to be explosives were allegedly dropped in a manhole within the area.

However, the Lagos State Government on Monday allayed fears among residents, saying that the development was nothing to worry about.

The development had led to residents scampering for safety following the bomb scare, but rising from the Monthly Security Council Meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the government urged the people to go about their normal businesses as the situation had been put under control.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting alongside service commanders of security formations and top government functionaries in the State, said security agencies responded swiftly to the development and found out that contrary to rumour the substance was just pieces of thrash dropped in the manhole.

He said: “Early this morning, we were alerted to a situation where it was reported that some passersby dropped something on the manholes in one of the streets at Agege which led to a bomb scare. “The security operatives quickly responded; the bomb disposal unit also went there; those manholes were checked and it was found out that it was just thrash that were thrown into those manholes. “We also seized the opportunity to do what is called sweeping of the environment to reassure members of the public that security operatives in the State are more alive to their responsibilities, and that once we get information on a timely basis, response will also be done in a swift manner to ensure that nothing untoward happen in Lagos.”

The post Panic In Agege As Lagos State Government Reacts To Bomb Scare appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

