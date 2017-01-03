Paralympian pees on self on train journey
Paralympic athlete and disabilities campaigner Anne Wafula Strike MBE was forced to wet herself on a CrossCountry train because it didn’t have a working disabled toilet.
Despite her embarrassment, she has decided to go public in the hope it will bring change for disabled people.
The wheelchair racer, 47, represented Kenya – the country of her birth – at the Athens 2004 Paralympics, but has since switched nationalities.
