Paralympian pees on self on train journey

Paralympic athlete and disabilities campaigner Anne Wafula Strike MBE was forced to wet herself on a CrossCountry train because it didn’t have a working disabled toilet.

Despite her embarrassment, she has decided to go public in the hope it will bring change for disabled people.

The wheelchair racer, 47, represented Kenya – the country of her birth – at the Athens 2004 Paralympics, but has since switched nationalities.

The post Paralympian pees on self on train journey appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

