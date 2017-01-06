Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Parenting & Lifestyle Blogger Maky Benson Set to Launch CookBook in Lagos with a Q&A Session | Tomorrow, January 7th

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Maky Benson is a mum of two beautiful children, an author of the newly released, Micah’s Meals. Prides herself in being a positive parenting and lifestyle blogger. The ability to interact with people on a personal level sets her apart from the rest, choosing to discuss joys, triumphs and setbacks that most people shy away […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.