Parenting & Lifestyle Blogger Maky Benson Set to Launch CookBook in Lagos with a Q&A Session | Tomorrow, January 7th
Maky Benson is a mum of two beautiful children, an author of the newly released, Micah’s Meals. Prides herself in being a positive parenting and lifestyle blogger. The ability to interact with people on a personal level sets her apart from the rest, choosing to discuss joys, triumphs and setbacks that most people shy away […]
