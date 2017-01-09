Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paris Club fund: Buhari Support Organization makes fresh demand for Enugu council polls

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

The Buhari Support‎ Organization, BSO, Monday, renewed its demand for the conduct of local government election in Enugu State. The group made the demand while briefing journalists in Enugu ahead of its National Committee of Buhari Support Groups in the five South-East ‎States, scheduled to hold in Enugu on 21st January. Chairman of the Local […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Paris Club fund: Buhari Support Organization makes fresh demand for Enugu council polls

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.