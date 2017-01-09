Paris Club fund: Buhari Support Organization makes fresh demand for Enugu council polls
The Buhari Support Organization, BSO, Monday, renewed its demand for the conduct of local government election in Enugu State. The group made the demand while briefing journalists in Enugu ahead of its National Committee of Buhari Support Groups in the five South-East States, scheduled to hold in Enugu on 21st January. Chairman of the Local […]
