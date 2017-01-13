Paris refund: Abia commences payment of workers – The Eagle Online
|
Paris refund: Abia commences payment of workers
The Eagle Online
The Abia State Government says it has commenced the process of disbursing the N5.3 billion Paris Club loan refund for payment of arrears of salaries owed workers. The state Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku, disclosed this in Umuahia when he …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG