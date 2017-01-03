Pages Navigation Menu

Paris Saint-Germain sign German forward Draxler

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Football, Sports

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of German international Julian Draxler from VfL Wolfsburg until June 30, 2021. Draxler, 23 was part of the German team that won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. The forward has played for two German clubs, accumulating a total of 153 Bundesliga matches and 47 European matches, including […]

