Paris Saint-Germain sign German forward Draxler
Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of German international Julian Draxler from VfL Wolfsburg until June 30, 2021. Draxler, 23 was part of the German team that won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. The forward has played for two German clubs, accumulating a total of 153 Bundesliga matches and 47 European matches, including […]
This post Paris Saint-Germain sign German forward Draxler appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG