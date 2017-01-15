Paris Summit: Delegates warn Israel, Palestinians against ‘unilateral steps’ on Jerusalem, borders

A Middle East peace conference in Paris Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians against "unilateral steps" on Jerusalem and borders that could threaten a two-state solution.

In a statement, the conference called on them to avoid steps that "prejudge the outcome of negotiations on final status issues, including, inter alia on Jerusalem, borders, security, refugees".

It also said the pre 1967 war borders should provide the basis for negotiations, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

