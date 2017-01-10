Pages Navigation Menu

Parliament Creates Emergency Committee of Selection

Parliament Creates Emergency Committee of Selection
News Ghana
Parliament has appointed a 20-member committee to act as the emergency committee of selection, for the 7th parliament of the 4th Republic. The mandate of this committee is to compose the various standing and select committees of Parliament, so that the …

