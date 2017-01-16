Parliament resumes plenary on Wednesday

Uganda’s Parliament is to resume plenary sittings on Wednesday. A statement signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige indicates that all committee activities will resume tomorrow before the house convenes on Wednesday.

Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga last week suspended business, after what she called a “stupid court order” blocking parliament from debating how a team of selected government officials was rewarded with sh6b after winning a capital gains tax case in London.

The petitioners have since apologised and acted to withdraw the court order stopping parliamentary business.

The statement does not indicate what the order paper will be like or if parliament will go ahead to discuss the controversial “presidential handshake”.

