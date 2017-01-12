NPP’s violence has cowered the media and clergy into silence – Portuphy – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
NPP's violence has cowered the media and clergy into silence – Portuphy
GhanaWeb
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Kofi Portuphy has accused the media and clergy for remaining silent in the face of attacks against members of the NDC in the aftermath of the 2016 elections and the inauguration of President …
Asikuma Junction Should Be Oti Region's Starting Point – Togbega Gabusu
Hold Nana Addo Responsible For NDC's Retaliation – Asiedu Nketia
Ghana: 2nd Batch of Ministers Out
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG