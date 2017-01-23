Partly cloudy, sunny, hazy atmosphere to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy atmospheric weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Monday in Abuja predicted that isolated thunderstorms would prevail over Makurdi, Lokoja, Lafia, Abuja and Mambilla Plateau in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures of 33 to 39 degrees Celsius and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy to partly cloudy morning with day and night time temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees Celsius and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorms over Obudu, Warri, Ogoja, Ikom, Eket, Port Harcourt, Warri and Yenagoa in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 37 to 34 degrees Celsius and 17 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The Northern states are expected to experience sunny and hazy while the Central cities have prospects of partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over some southern cities,’’ NiMet predicted.

