Partner with foreign firms, President urges – Times of Zambia
|
Times of Zambia
|
Partner with foreign firms, President urges
Times of Zambia
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said the Government requires its private citizens to partner with private entities from other countries to help boost the country's economy and welfare of Zambians. Mr Lungu said that Zambia was relying on its private citizens …
Dan Pule, 3 Others Petition ConCourt To Declare Pres. Lungu Eligible For 2021
Rai presents credentials to Zambian President
Get involved-Zambians urged
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG