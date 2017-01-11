Pages Navigation Menu

Passenger Injured as Car Falls Off A Flyover In Kano State

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

A car fell off Gadar Kwankwaso flyover in Kano state after being involved in a ghastly motor accident.

According to the eyewitness who shared this, the unidentified accident victims were rushed to a hospital within the metropolis, See details below;

passenger-injured-as-car-falls-off-a-flyover-in-kano-state-1 passenger-injured-as-car-falls-off-a-flyover-in-kano-state-2

