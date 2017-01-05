Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH) – YNaija
Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH)
The challenges of Arik Air just got worse, as angry passengers on Wednesday assaulted a manager of the airline at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. In a series of tweets shared by Twitter users, @graham_TeleNoza and @Brendalishus, …
