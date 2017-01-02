Past Leaders: Watch Obasanjo, Gowon, others sing popular hymn [video]

It’s second day of the year and things are looking up so far.

Starting off the year in a hilarious note, past Nigerian leaders made up of former Presidents and ex-vice Presidents come together as a choir to sing a popular Christian hymn by Isaac Watts titled ‘Our God, our help is ages past‘.

The all-star choir features current Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, past Heads of State Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Shonekan and former Vice-Presidents Ebitu Ukiwe, Alex Ekwueme, and Oladipo Diya.

The hymn is rendered in English with solo renditions in Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

This video would surely put you in the mood for the New Year and put a smile on your face as well. Who thought watching old men sing a Christian hymn would be funny?

On Thursday, December 22, 2016, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said no country in the world can succeed without going through some pain.

Osinbajo also said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is working to solve the problems plaguing the country. The Vice President made the comments during a visit to the Mpape artisans’ village in Abuja FCT.

“For instance, look at what is happening in the Niger Delta; that is where we get most of the money. But when the boys in the Niger Delta decided to start blowing up pipelines, production dropped from the 2 million barrels per day that we used to do, to 1 million per day and we lost 60 per cent of what we used to earn from oil. That is partly responsible for the problem that you see today," he said.

“Now, there are many people with jobs because we are beginning to produce rice, mill it locally and distribute. In the meantime it will be expensive and when it is expensive, there will be suffering but that is the only way we are going to stop importing rice.

“There is no country that can make progress without some pain. If you don’t fight corruption, the money we are trying to get, some persons will pocket it and that is all and there won’t be anything," he added.

Osinbajo was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

