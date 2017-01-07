Pastor Adeboye announces 40-day fasting after retiring as RCCG’s National General Overseer

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has announced a 40-day fasting and prayers, after he revealed he is stepping aside as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).‎ Adeboye, who is fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, made these announcements on Saturday, January 7, 2017 during the church’s annual thanksgiving at the 3km […]