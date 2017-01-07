Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor Adeboye announces new RCCG leaders after retiring as General Overseer

Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has appointed new key figures, following his retirement as General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Adeboye, who is fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, made the announcement on Saturday, January 7, 2017 during the church’s annual thanksgiving at the 3km new auditorium. It was received with great […]

