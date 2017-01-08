Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor Adeboye predicts 12 ‘monster’ disasters in 2017 – SEE DETAILS

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

adeboye

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The RCCG overseer says there will be a large number of weddings this year.

The post Pastor Adeboye predicts 12 ‘monster’ disasters in 2017 – SEE DETAILS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.