Pastor Adeboye predicts 12 ‘monster’ disasters in 2017 – SEE DETAILS
The RCCG overseer says there will be a large number of weddings this year.
The post Pastor Adeboye predicts 12 ‘monster’ disasters in 2017 – SEE DETAILS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG