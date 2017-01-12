Pages Navigation Menu

Pastor Adeboye, Pretty Mike, Nnamdi Kanu, Dominate Google Search this Past Week

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s recent announcement that he is stepping down as the Nigerian Overseer of the church was top on Google search this week. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Anglophone West Africa, made the disclosure in Lagos on Thursday. He said […]

