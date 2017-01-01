Pastor Adeboye Releases 9 Prophecies For 2017
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released his 2017 prophecies.
See his 9 prophecies below:
For Nigeria
1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor. Surprise is a two edged sword
2. Those deliberately making life for the common man will be relocated
3. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin
For individuals
4. It will be a year of surprises
5. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises
6. There will be quite a large number of weddings
7. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered
At the international scene
8. There will be surprises for many world governments
9. They are coming in twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks
The post Pastor Adeboye Releases 9 Prophecies For 2017 appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG