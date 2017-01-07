Pastor Adeboye Retires as RCCG General Overseer.. See His Successor
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.
Pastor J.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council has been named his successor.
No official comment yet from Enoch Adejare Adeboye. More details soon
The post Pastor Adeboye Retires as RCCG General Overseer.. See His Successor appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG