Pastor Adeboye Retires as RCCG General Overseer.. See His Successor

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

 

Pastor J.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council has been named his successor.

No official comment yet from Enoch Adejare Adeboye. More details soon

