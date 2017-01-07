Pastor Adeboye Retires as RCCG General Overseer.. See His Successor

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Pastor J.O. Obayemi who was a deputy in charge of Finance and a member of governing council has been named his successor. No official comment yet from Enoch Adejare Adeboye. More details soon

The post Pastor Adeboye Retires as RCCG General Overseer.. See His Successor appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

